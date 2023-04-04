Mumbai: Cable network owner duped of ₹59 lakh by former employee | Representative Image

Mumbai: A cable network owner Paresh Thakkar has filed a First Information Report with MIDC police station against his former employee Jaideep Kumbhar for allegedly duping him of Rs59 lakh. Thakkar owns Rajesh Cable Network.

Kumbhar was tasked with collecting subscription amounts from customers. The alleged racket came to light when one of the customers of Thakkar informed him that even though he had paid the subscription money, Kumbhar did not issue a receipt.

An inquiry revealed that the accused would persuade customers to deposit money into his bank account. Apparently, for six years, Kumbhar cheated Thakkar of Rs59 lakhs. Thakkar approached the police when Kumbhar refused to refund the money.

