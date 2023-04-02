Madhya Pradesh: Two held for duping gold loan officer in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Cantonment Police Station has caught a duo who duped Rs 2.95 lakh from a gold loan officer of a private bank in Neemuch. The miscreants had been identified as Ramesh (30) and Rajaram Suryavanshi (30) of Ratlam.

According to information, gold loan officer Tarun Purohit of Manasa filed a police complaint against two unidentified individuals who duped him under the guise of mortgaging gold they owned.

Tarun received a phone call a few days ago from someone introducing himself as Chetan Sharma, a resident of Bhatkhedi village. He informed him that he wished to transfer Rs 2.95 lakh gold loan from other financial institutions to his bank due to lower interest rate there. On March 28 morning, the same person called him again and said he had come to Neemuch and asked Tarun to bring Rs 2.95 lakh as he needed to deposit the money before receiving his gold.

The duo instructed Tarun to hand over the money and he would bring the gold from the building. After a long wait, Tarun was informed by financial institution officials that there is no account in Chetan's name. The amount along with a motorcycle and a mobile were recovered from the possession of the accused. A case under various sections of the IPC (including 420) was registered against them.