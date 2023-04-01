Madhya Pradesh: Man held for rape in Neemuch, threatening to make video viral

Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A man was held in Neemuch for raping a woman, and filming the act along with threatening to make the video viral on social media sites.

As per information, the victim filed a complaint with the police on March 28, stating that the accused named Ramesh Patidar (42) raped her on the pretext of dropping her home and also made a video of the act. He even beat her and threatened to make the video viral on social media. He threatened of dire consequences if she approached the police for help.

Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the accused under sections 376, 341, 323, 506, 34 of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act.

Superintendent of police (SP), Neemuch Amit Tolani directed all sub-divisional officers and station in-charges for prompt action in women-related crimes in the district. In similar lines, a special team led by Manasa SHO Ranjana Dawar arrested accused Ramesh, acting on a tip-off. The police also recovered a motorcycle and a smartphone from the accused. He was presented before the court from where he was sent to jail.

