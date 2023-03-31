Madhya Pradesh: Swim Fly Sports Club honours swimmers of Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Swim Fly Sports Club organized a function to felicitate swimmers of Neemuch on Friday.

“Neemuch has bagged many medals and fame in national-international swimming championships,” said swimming mentor Prabhu Moolchandani.

This function was organised for the first time by Swim Fly Sports Club to encourage swimmers who wrote their names in golden letters in the swimming history of 2022. The swimmers were offered shawls, shrifals and mementoes. A mass feast was also arranged for swimmers and their families.

Siddhant Singh was awarded for his excellent performance in Khelo India Games and National Swimming Competition. Kanak Dharwal and Shubham Yadav were honoured for KV National Competition. Stuti Agarwal was felicitated on the basis of MP Pankh Sports Awards.

Swimming association president Ashok Modi said that a player also needs motivation from time-to-time. These types of award functions boost their self-confidence. Social worker and sports motivator Rakesh Kothari, Dhirendra Gehlot and Devi Singh Jatav conducted the programme.