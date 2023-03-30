Madhya Pradesh: Gold loan officer duped of Rs 2.95 lakh in Neemuch, under the guise of mortgaging gold

Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A gold loan officer from a private bank in Neemuch filed a police report against two unidentified individuals who dumped him out of Rs 2.95 lakh under the guise of mortgaging gold they owned.

In his complaint to the Neemuch Cantt police, complainant Tarun Purohit, of Manasa village, stated that he works as a senior gold loan officer in a private bank.

He received a phone call a few days ago from someone introducing himself as Chetan Sharma, a resident of Bhatkhedi village. He informed him that he wished to transfer his Rs 2.95 lakh gold loan from other financial institutions to his bank due to the lower interest rate there.

On this Tarun explained to him the terms and conditions of his bank to which he agreed.

On March 28 in the morning, the same person called him again and said he had come to Neemuch and told Tarun to bring Rs 2.95 lakh as he needed to deposit money before receiving his gold. He will later hand over the gold to him

Tarun brought Rs 2.95 lakh in 500 denominations after agreeing to this and saw a person who introduced himself as Chetan Sharma and one of his accomplices standing under the financial institution building. Duo instructed Tarun to hand over the money and he would bring the gold from the building.

Tarun entered the building after a long wait outside and inquired about Chetan and his accomplice, both of whom were not present.

Tarun was informed by financial institution officials that there is no account in Chetan's name. Tarun immediately understands that he was duped by two unidentified persons.

He rushed to the Cantt Police Station, where he was charged under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.