Madhya Pradesh: Two-day long Kriti Utsav ends in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day long colourful ‘Kriti Utsav’ organised by Kriti Cultural Organisation concluded in Neemuch on Monday with dance performances.

The event started with lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by Rudrashtakam, a Kathak Dance performance and Mahakal Lok Vandana.

Dr Mamta Khede, SDM, said that Kriti was playing a crucial role in promoting cultural heritage, customs and traditions. Municipal president Swati Chopra said that it was important to hold such events as it plays a crucial role in promoting culture, especially in today’s digital era and strengthens the bonds of compassion and love.

Consumer Commission judicial member Sangeeta Jaroli was the chief guest. A classical dance performance was also given by students of director of Pratikalpa Cultural Institute, Ujjain, Dr Pallavi Kishan. A large number of local artists and spectators were present. The event was conducted by Dr Madhuri Chourasiya, while secretary Kamlesh Jaiswal proposed a vote of thanks.