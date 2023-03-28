 MP: Two-day long Kriti Utsav ends with exceptional performance in Neemuch
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day long colourful ‘Kriti Utsav’ organised by Kriti Cultural Organisation was concluded in Neemuch on Monday with exceptional dance performances.

The event started with a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by Rudrashtakam, a Kathak Dance performance, and Mahakal Lok Vandana.

Dr Mamta Khede, SDM, said that Kriti has been playing a crucial role in promoting cultural heritage, customs, and traditions. Municipal president Swati Chopra said that it is very important to hold such events. These play a crucial role, especially in promoting our culture, especially in today’s digital era, and strengthening the bonds of compassion and love.

Consumer Commission judicial member Sangeeta Jaroli appeared as the chief guest. A classical dance performance was also given by students of Dr Pallavi Kishan, director of Pratikalpa Cultural Institute, Ujjain, which enthralled the audience. A large number of local artists and spectators were present. The event was conducted by Dr Madhuri Chourasiya, while secretary Kamlesh Jaiswal proposed a vote of thanks.

