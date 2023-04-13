Mumbai: BMC cleaning nullahs but clogging roads |

The BMC has completed 25% of the desilting of drains and nullahs in the city and suburbs till now. However, the waste removed from the drains is left on the roadside for several days by the contractors. The stinking heaps of silt either go again in the drain or gets spread all over the road, complained citizens. Several such complaints have been filed by the residents of Vikhroli, Matunga, and Andheri.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC decreased testing despite Covid surge

BMC carries out pre-monsoon cleaning every year

Every year, the BMC carries out the pre-monsoon cleaning of drains, major nullahs and Mithi river. Since last year, the cleaning work had begun in April, labourers had to work in three shifts to complete desilting before monsoon. Learning from past experience, the BMC started the work 15 days earlier this year. “It's good that they started the work early but the muck is left abandoned, which keeps piling up on the side of roads. It occupies one entire lane at several places on the Veera Desai Road in Andheri west. We have sent complaints to the ward office, but the waste is still there even after eight days,” said Meera Vigraham, a local resident.

Citizens speak

Ganesh Shetty, a resident of Vikhroli, said, “The silt was removed from drains almost 8-10 days ago, but it's still lying on roads at Tagore Nagar and the Vikhroli Express Highway. The waste has also increased the mosquito menace in the area, but our complaints have fallen on deaf ears.” Nehal Shah, ex-corporator from Matunga, said, “Every year the same issue arises, and we have complained at several instances. Sometimes the silt gets washed away and goes back in the drain. Then what's the logic behind cleaning it?”

Ravi Raja, former opposition leader of the BMC and senior Congress leader, said, “They (BMC) are spending crores of rupees on desilting work, but we still don't know where they throw the silt?” However, civic officials said, “Many times, due to traffic congestion on the roads and a lack of parking spaces, the contractors are not able to carry the silt piling up by the roadside.”

Vibhas Achrekar, Chief Engineer of Storm Water Drains Department, did not respond to the call.