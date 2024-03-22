Mumbai: BMC Chief Dr Bhushan Gagrani Reviews Pre-Monsoon Preparations, Urges Swift Action On Road Repair & Disaster Management

BMC Commissioner Dr Bhushan Gagrani has taken review of road construction and repair, desilting work and pre monsoon work of BMC. During the meeting he has directed to complete desilting work in time and so water can recede rapidly. He also directed to fill up potholes by using advanced technology, Disaster mechanisms should be implemented effectively. He also directed his subordinate officers to coordinate Central and Western railway, MSRDC and other government authorities so citizens of Mumbai should not suffer during the monsoon.

All additional Municipal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, HODs of different BMC departments were present during the meeting and all the officers had given computer presentations.

Gagrani advised them to deep clean the nalahs, river so water logging incidents will not happen. pumping stations should be kept active and maintained. Construction of CC roads are going on and people will have to face inconvenience during monsoon.

Proper arrangement should be done in this regard. He directed to vacate the dilapidated building before monsoon so no one will die in the incident of building collapse. He also directed to increase the watch towers at Juhu chowpatty and make effective disaster management mechanisms.

Commissioner Gagrani had also visited the disaster management cell of the BMC and took a review of the work. Senior bureaucrat Bhushan Gagrani took charge as BMC Commissioner on Wednesday. He welcomed his predecessor Iqbal Sing Chahal at BMC headquarters .

Gagrani is 1990 batch IAS officer He had secured third rank in the IAS exam and he is the first IAS officer who had given IAS exam in Marathi language. Gagrani has passed M.Com degree and M.A. in history form Kolhapur university. He has completed LLB from Nagpur University and also obtained MBA degree from Birmingham university. He also did a PHD in administration from Mumbai university.