Who Is IAS Bhushan Gagrani? New BMC Commissioner Appointed By EC

IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani is set to succeed Iqbal Singh Chahal as the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after the Election Commission confirmed his appointment on Wednesday.

Who is IAS Bhushan Gagrani?

Gagrani, a senior bureaucrat belonging to the 1990 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), was recently appointed as the additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. He brings with him extensive experience in various key departments, including urban development, promotion of the Marathi language, and management of water resources. Gagrani has previously served in departments such as industries, public health, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the State Tourism Development Corporation, Cidco, and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Gagrani's recent appointment signifies a notable shift in his role, moving from his prior position in the urban development department to assuming a prominent role as a key advisor in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) under Eknath Shinde.

Iqbal Chahal removed by EC

This directive entails the transfer of the current BMC Commissioner, Iqbal Chahal. The EC had earlier removed Chahal from his position.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to Chief Secretary Nitin Kareer dated March 18, ECI Secretary S.K. Das had said that “the Government of Maharashtra did not comply with the order dated December 21, 2023 saying that no officer connected directly with elections shall be allowed to continue in the present district (revenue district) or in her or his home district or if he or she has completed three years in that district during the last four years or would be completing three years on or before June 30”.

Chahal might assume the role of Additional Chief Secretary within the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).