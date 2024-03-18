Mumbai: BMC Extends Retired Deputy Municipal Commissioner's Tenure, Faces Opposition

BMC | File pic

The BMC has given an extension of service to Ulhas Mahale, who retired as deputy municipal commissioner (DMC Infrastructure) after serving from August 2022 to January 31, 2024. However, the move has rattled the Municipal Engineers Association (MEA), which has vowed to take legal recourse against the decision.

Notably, Mahale will be the first DMC to be appointed on a contractual basis, said the civic sources. Since his retirement, the post had been lying vacant.

Owing to burgeoning infrastructure projects in the city, the BMC created a new post of DMC (infrastructure) for better coordination in work related to roads, bridges and storm water drains. During his tenure, Mahale oversaw several important projects, including the reconstruction of the Gokhale bridge, elevated road corridor from the Eastern Freeway (Orange Gate) to Grant Road and the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road.

As per sources, the BMC administration has sent a letter to the state government requesting to extend Mahale's tenure. “A proposal to appoint Mahale as the DMC (Infrastructure) has been approved by the urban development department. He will be appointed on a contractual basis for the next one year,” said a senior official.

Opposing the move, the MEA vice president Ramesh Bhutekar argued, “There are several experienced and capable engineers working in the BMC, but still the municipal commissioner insisted on bringing Mahale back to the post. We will challenge this decision in court after getting a legal opinion.

Mahale was also criticised for hosting his retirement party at Taj Lands End. In a sarcastic tone, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj took to X, saying “BMC DMC Ulhas Mahale retired on 31/Jan/24, farewell party given at Taj Lands End! Congratulations to Mahale. He is reinstated as DMC and given an extension after 45 days! BMC & Mumbai development can’t be done without Mahale, he should be given Maharashtra Bhushan also!”

Ulhas Mahale was not available for comment.