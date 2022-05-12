Mumbai: BMC asks shops to display nameplates in Marathi language by May 31, restricts naming of liquor stores after historical figures

BMC issued notice to all the Shops and Establishments under their jurisdictions to display nameplates in Marathi by 31st May 2022. Also the Namplete should start with Marathi script and its letter should not be in a smaller font than any other language on the display board.

“As per Maharashtra Shops and Establishments new rule 2022 name plates of all the shops and establishments should be written in Marathi from the start of the display board. Also Marathi letters on the nameplate should not be smaller than the letters of any other language,” said the BMC notice.

All the Shops and Establishments under the jurisdiction of BMC will be given time of 31st May 2022 to make the necessary changes as mentioned in the BMC notice.

Shops selling liquor should not be named after any historical figures or forts. Liquor shops already named after historical figures or forts should make necessary changes by 30th June 2022 as per BMC notice. However, liquor shops without such names will have to make the other changes mentioned in the BMC notice by 31st May 2022.

BMC also asked its officials to create awareness about new rules regarding nameplates among shops and establishments by displaying BMC notice and boards in their offices and also at crowded places.

BMC will also hold a meeting with merchant organization’s members, shop owners to guide on how to implement new rules.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 03:27 PM IST