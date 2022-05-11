Mumbai: AAP demands audit of BMC’s pre monsoon works

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of shoddy pre monsoon works due to which Mumbai is at flood risk again. AAP has demanded that an external independent body be appointed to audit the pre monsoon preparation and all the contractors and officers who have failed to do the work and those that have misreported the figures be tried for attempted murder. And, if the city floods again this monsoon, criminal negligence cases should be filed against the Councillors of those wards.

‘’If the BMC's own documents and their online tracker are to be believed only 43% of the city's nallahs & SWDs and only 84% of Mithi River have been desilted! As per BMC large parts of nallahs including the Poisar river, Chandravarkar Nallah & 48 other nallahs have not even begun desilting. Only 28 % of South Mumbai's nallahs and SWD's have been desilted. Only 58% of the Eastern Suburbs nallahs and SWDs have been cleaned. Similarly in the Western Suburbs 50% of the nallahs and SWDs have not been cleaned. In total even the BMC admits it has only cleaned 55% of the city's minor nallahs,’’ said AAP in a statement.

"The Shivsena Government has shown complete apathy to the death and devastation caused in Mumbai year after year. In power in BMC for three decades and now in the State too, their only interest is in looting the BMC and their utter recklessness in ignoring the pre monsoon preparation is nothing short of malafide criminal intent. It is time to bury the ghost of the "Spirit of Mumbai" and file criminal charges against those responsible for the floods that we are inevitably going to face." said Mumbai President Preeti Sharma Menon.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:57 PM IST