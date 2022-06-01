Mumbai: BMC appeals against use of plastic, warns penal action | Unsplash

The BMC has appealed to the citizens not to use prohibited plastic materials. The action on banning plastic materials almost came to halt during the Covid-19 pandemic period. However, the civic body on Wednesday once again brought to the notice of citizens that penal action will be taken against the violators.

On March 23, 2018, the state government issued a notification on the plastic ban. Accordingly, the use of thermocol and one-time use of plastic was banned in the state. As per the rules, the government has prohibited the production, use, sale, and transportation of plastic. The sale and use of plastic goods like plates, spoons, all types of carry bags, and glasses are banned in the state.

As per the notification, If prohibited plastic is found with someone, the BMC levies Rs 5,000 as a penalty. For the second offence Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 for the third offence.

The violators can even face imprisonment for up to three months. Despite the ban, prohibited plastics have been used in many places in the city.

The BMC during its drive from June 2018 to January 2022 seized a total of 1,75,428 lakh kg of plastic materials and collected a penalty of Rs. 5.36 crore from violators.