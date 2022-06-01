 
Mumbai: Woman gives birth in five-star hotel toilet; dumps child in dustbin

The incident came to light at 10.30 am, when a housekeeping staff member heard the child crying in the toilet.

Representative Image | Pixabay

A 41-year-old woman was booked for abandoning her child in a toilet dustbin after giving birth in a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday.

The baby boy weighs around 2.8 kg and was admitted to the Newborn intensive care unit (NICU) of Nair hospital. He is in a stable condition.

During the preliminary inquiry, the woman revealed that she had come to the hotel for some work where she went into sudden labour and delivered the child in the toilet.

The accused, a resident of Goregaon (East), abandoned the child after a personal dispute with her husband.

