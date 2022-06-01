 
            mobile
e-Paper Get App

Nitesh Rane writes to BMC chief; seeks information on breach of CRZ norms by civic body at Girgaum Chowpatty

He has also warned the official to share the information else he would move a breach of privilege motion in the Assembly.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Nitesh Rane | File

Questioning the breach of Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) norms at Girgaum Chowpatty by BMC, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane wrote a letter to the Commissioner Iqbal Chahal seeking detailed information regarding the same.

He has also warned the official to share the information else he would move a breach of privilege motion in the Assembly.

In the letter, Nitesh said “A viewing gallery of about 475 sq. mt. is being constructed at Girgaum Chowpatty towards the north side, near B. R. Tambe chowk without taking any CRZ permission. It is near a pipeline meant to release rainwater during monsoon. The BMC should take action under the CRZ act. I had earlier written to you about the illegal construction on May 1 and May 7. However, there was no action against it.”

In the third reminder letter to the Commissioner, Rane said that the BMC should give him the information required immediately.

“I would move a breach of privilege motion in the coming Assembly session of the legislature if the information is not provided to me in time,” he said.

The idea of building a viewing deck at Girgaum was conceived by the BMC in 2021 and the construction started in October, the same year.

About 500 people could enjoy the facility of viewing the seafront. The BMC has already installed a viewing deck at Dadar Chowpatty near Chaityabhoomi.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Puntamba farmers start agitation over issues related to sugarcane, other crops
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNitesh Rane writes to BMC chief; seeks information on breach of CRZ norms by civic body at Girgaum Chowpatty

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC grants bail to pregnant woman accused of abetting husband's suicide

Bombay HC grants bail to pregnant woman accused of abetting husband's suicide

Nitesh Rane writes to BMC chief; seeks information on breach of CRZ norms by civic body at Girgaum...

Nitesh Rane writes to BMC chief; seeks information on breach of CRZ norms by civic body at Girgaum...

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Police tightens security of singer's wounded friends

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Police tightens security of singer's wounded friends

'British tried to suppress it then, today Modi govt is doing the same': Congress on ED summons to...

'British tried to suppress it then, today Modi govt is doing the same': Congress on ED summons to...

Supreme Court sets aside NGT order prohibiting construction work at Rushikonda hills

Supreme Court sets aside NGT order prohibiting construction work at Rushikonda hills