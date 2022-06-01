Nitesh Rane writes to BMC chief; seeks information on breach of CRZ norms by civic body at Girgaum Chowpatty

Nitesh Rane | File

Questioning the breach of Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) norms at Girgaum Chowpatty by BMC, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane wrote a letter to the Commissioner Iqbal Chahal seeking detailed information regarding the same.

He has also warned the official to share the information else he would move a breach of privilege motion in the Assembly.

In the letter, Nitesh said “A viewing gallery of about 475 sq. mt. is being constructed at Girgaum Chowpatty towards the north side, near B. R. Tambe chowk without taking any CRZ permission. It is near a pipeline meant to release rainwater during monsoon. The BMC should take action under the CRZ act. I had earlier written to you about the illegal construction on May 1 and May 7. However, there was no action against it.”

In the third reminder letter to the Commissioner, Rane said that the BMC should give him the information required immediately.

“I would move a breach of privilege motion in the coming Assembly session of the legislature if the information is not provided to me in time,” he said.

The idea of building a viewing deck at Girgaum was conceived by the BMC in 2021 and the construction started in October, the same year.

About 500 people could enjoy the facility of viewing the seafront. The BMC has already installed a viewing deck at Dadar Chowpatty near Chaityabhoomi.