Maharashtra Govt Unveils Policy To Promote Reuse Of Treated Wastewater Across Cities | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: If things go as planned, housing societies and industrial estates might soon be required to reduce the use of freshwater and instead use treated wastewater for gardening, toilet flushing, vehicle washing, and firefighting. This could soon become the norm, thanks to a comprehensive policy — Safe Reuse and Management of Treated Wastewater, 2025 — announced by the state government.

About The Policy

The policy directs all Municipal Corporations and Class A Municipal Councils to adopt measures to reduce the use of freshwater for various purposes. Aiming to ease the strain on water resources as part of long-term planning, the state government said that using treated wastewater will help secure freshwater for broader environmental interests and offer social and financial benefits for all.

The policy outlines setting up wastewater treatment plants through a public-private partnership (PPP) or Hybrid Annuity Model if bulk buyers come forward. If both models prove unviable, such projects can be developed with investments from the concerned civic bodies and the state government. According to the policy, treated wastewater — once declared fit for purpose — will be made available to thermal power plants, industries, and industrial estates on priority.

It may also be supplied for agricultural and irrigation purposes or released into rivers and rivulets. Wastewater suitable for safe reuse is available in abundance; for instance, Mumbai alone generates as much as 2,632 million litres per day of sewage. The State Water Policy, 2019 mandates that at least 30% of recycled water must be reused within the next five years to reduce freshwater demand. The policy recommends using wastewater treated by secondary treatment for nonpotable purposes, while water treated through tertiary processes can be made fit for drinking.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has been directed to initiate discussions with industrial units within its areas to set up wastewater treatment plants and source treated wastewater from nearby civic bodies. Additionally, data centres will be approached to use treated wastewater for their operations. Similarly, it will be recommended for construction work, road cleaning, garden watering, public toilets, and firefighting in cities. The cost of treated wastewater will be decided in consultation with the Water Resources Regulatory Authority. The Water Resources Department has been instructed to coordinate with the Urban Development Department before supplying water from its projects to civic bodies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/