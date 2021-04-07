Mumbai: BMC allows home delivery of food, essentials 24x7 during curbs - Check out revised guidelines

The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday issued an order, allowing home delivery of food and essential supplies through online service providers 24 hours on all days of the week during the ongoing state-wide coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also allowed road-side food stalls, including fruit vendors, to provide parcel and take-away services during the weekend lockdowns.

"No person is allowed to stand there and consume food," reads the order issued after a meeting conducted by the state chief secretary with municipal commissioners and district authorities.

The order also said that during the weekend lockdown, take-away from the restaurants in person will not be allowed, although home delivery is allowed.

It added that the movement of maids, cooks, drivers, house help, nurses, and medical attendee providing service to senior citizens and ailing people at home will be allowed between 7 am and 10 pm on all days during the restrictions, including the weekend lockdowns.