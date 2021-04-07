From restrictions on movement of people to closure of spas, salons: Mumbai Police issues fresh COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

While private offices will remain closed, government offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent occupancy whereas government offices required for response to COVID-19, electricity, water, banking and financial services are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.

Moreover, only 50 guests are allowed in wedding ceremonies while not more than 20 people can attend funerals.

It also announced the schools and colleges will remain closed along with restaurants, bars, religious places, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, barber shops, wine shops and spas whereas shops, markets and malls will remain closed except for essential services.

"Restaurants and bars to stay closed except for those inside hotels. Take away, parcel and home delivery will be permitted on weekdays from 7 am to 8 pm. On weekends only home delivery will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm," it said.