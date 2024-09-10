Mumbai: BMC Addresses Concerns Over Coastal Road, Assures Commuters Of Structural Safety

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has assured citizens that the road is structurally sound and safe for traffic | FPJ

Mumbai: In response to circulating videos and photographs that sparked concerns over the quality of the Mumbai Coastal Road, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has assured citizens that the road is structurally sound and safe for traffic. The BMC emphasized that what appeared to be potholes on the surface of the coastal road is, in fact, a mastic coating applied as a preventive measure to protect the road from damage during the monsoon.

Over the past week, several motorists voiced their concerns after photos and videos began circulating on social media. Many questioned the quality of the construction, especially during heavy rainfall. Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, complained of uneven patches on the northbound route from Chowpatty to Worli. Some drivers expressed fear that these could develop into potholes, posing a risk to the safety of both vehicles and pedestrians.

"It’s dangerous to ride on such roads during heavy rains. It is not even s year since this opened and it has started showing cracks. This is yet another road falling apart in the monsoon,” said a motorist who commutes from South Mumbai to Worli daily. Car drivers echoed similar sentiments, with many citing concerns over potential damage to their vehicles from uneven surfaces or waterlogging.

The apprehensions grew stronger with claims of early deterioration, as commuters worried that the coastal road, considered one of the city’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, might not withstand the heavy rains. Additionally, ongoing traffic diversions due to the construction of the Worli interchange further fueled frustration among drivers.

Activist Zoru Bhathena's echoed with discontent, "While the southbound road remains in excellent condition with no complaints, the northbound route from the tunnel to Worli is in a disappointing state. The surface is so rough and uneven that it feels more like an amusement park ride than a major city roadway. Given the substantial investment in this project, the BMC should ensure the road remains functional for several decades. Yet, within just a month of its opening, repairs were necessary. The application of a mastic layer by the BMC suggests an acknowledgment of poor initial quality. However, if the patches do not align smoothly with the road surface, the repairs are effectively pointless, leaving the road as bumpy as before.”

In its official statement, the BMC clarified that the alleged "potholes" seen in the videos are not actual road defects. Instead, the uneven patches are a layer of mastic, applied intentionally to protect the asphalt from the monsoon rains. The BMC explained that this is a preventive measure to ensure the road’s durability during the season of heavy and continuous downpours.

The northbound route, from Chowpatty to Worli, was opened to the public in July 2024. As an added safeguard against the impact of monsoon rains, certain sections of this route received a mastic coating, ensuring that the asphalt would not weaken or erode over time. This extra layer, BMC stated, is a standard practice designed to protect road infrastructure during the monsoon.

The BMC further reassured the public that no such mastic was necessary for the southbound route, from Worli to Chowpatty, which was opened in March 2024. Since this section had sufficient time to solidify and bond before the onset of the rains, there was no risk of damage, and therefore, no mastic coating was required.

The BMC underscored that the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, officially named the Dharmaveer, Swaraj Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project, is entirely safe. The project was designed and constructed with the input of internationally experienced consultants and built using modern technology. Before being opened to traffic, the road underwent rigorous safety and quality checks.

“There are no cracks, potholes, or other structural deficiencies on the Coastal Road. The entire stretch is in good condition, and the roads opened for traffic meet all the required standards for safe travel,” the BMC statement said.