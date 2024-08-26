Mumbai Coastal Road: NGT Dismisses Resident's Pollution Complaint; Orders MPCB To Monitor Noise And Air Quality

Mumbai Coastal Road Project |

Mumbai: A six-year-old application filed by a Worli-based resident against the noise and air pollution caused by the construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road has been disposed of by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) last week. The application, submitted by Dileep Nevatia in 2017, was dismissed after the coastal road became fully operational.

Nevatia had filed the application against the Maharashtra Government, the State, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the contractors responsible for the project. He alleged that the construction activities were causing significant noise and air pollution, which disrupted his daily life. Nevatia sought intervention from the authorities to mitigate the pollution caused by the construction.

The NGT, however, dismissed the application on the grounds that the construction was already completed, rendering any action moot. Despite the dismissal, the Tribunal directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to conduct bi-monthly inspections of the site to monitor noise and air quality. The inspections are to continue for six months, with regular follow-ups.

In his complaint, Nevatia claimed that the noise generated from construction activities, including drilling and the operation of various machinery, was causing substantial disturbance. He urged the relevant departments to take immediate steps to reduce noise pollution. Several replies were filed by the departments and contractors involved in the project.

The Pollution Control Board responded by stating that their inspections revealed that even when construction was not in progress, the noise levels at the site exceeded permissible limits due to vehicular movements and the natural sound of sea waves.

The NGT also noted that a similar case regarding the coastal road project is pending before the Supreme Court. It stated, "With the Special Leave Petition pending in the Honourable Supreme Court, the appropriate forum for the applicant would have been the Supreme Court to address the issue. The construction work was bound to create some noise pollution, and thus, this court cannot pass any order in this regard."

Nevatia further contended that, although the coastal road's construction has been completed, additional work near his residence continues to cause disturbances. “Filing and drilling work near the applicant's house has been completed, but mud excavation and underground sewage work are ongoing, causing higher pollution levels,” Nevatia said, adding that he continues to suffer due to these activities.

The NGT has ordered the MPCB to monitor the pollution levels at the site and report back to the tribunal, ensuring that the impact on residents like Nevatia is kept under check.