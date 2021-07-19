Mumbai: Bldg on its last leg in bustling Chembur mkt poses great risk

Rail View building delivers on its name. It is just a few metres away from the railway track on one side, while on the other is the busy Chembur market. In fact, it could be said that the building is situated in middle of the market. There are multiple shops and a hotel along this stretch. The famous Chembur vegetable market is also close to this building.

If all this is not enough, there is a bridge next to the building which connects with the Monorail station in Chembur.

Situated in one of the most bustling areas of the city, Rail View has been declared dilapidated and falls under the BMC’s C1 list of buildings, which means extremely dangerous. Despite it being declared dangerous and poses as a risk to not only residents but also commuters and pedestrians, no action can be taken till August 13, in accordance with the protective orders of the Bombay high court against the demolition or eviction of structures across the state.

Tenants are also divided over its redevelopment.

One of the shop owners in this Pagdi-system building said most tenants are supporting the landlord. “Half of the tenants are supporting the landlord. But all we need is rehabilitation. At least till we get space in the redeveloped structure,” the shop owner said.

“Some tenants had moved the HC against the BMC’s declaration. But they didn’t get any relief and now we have the sword of demolition hanging over our heads,” he added.

According to the BMC, it has already pasted the dangerous building notice at the building’s entrance. “We have issued relevant notices. The deadline to vacate the premises was June 30, however, the same has been extended to August 13,” said Annil Jadhav, a civic official of M-west ward.

The building poses a serious threat to pedestrians as thousands of citizens from other areas visit the market daily.

Shivraj Pandit, activist and convenor of Chembur Welfare Brigade, said that the BMC must take timely action. “Given the present scenario wherein multiple buildings have collapsed and innocent people have lost their life, I believe the civic body must take progressive steps to vacate the building. The situation is dangerous because it is located in the main market and a few meters away from the flyover. The building’s compound wall is shared with the Harbour line,” Pandit said.

Meanwhile, sitting corporator of M-west ward Asha Marathe said, “I personally believe that the building should go for redevelopment as merely repairs won’t help. I don’t want any citizens life to be in danger as this is a building is situated in a busy market.”

She added, “Tenants must sit together with the landlord and amicably settle the disputes, if any. They shouldn’t be adamant on their demands and must consider the fact that if any accident takes place, several lives would be at risk.”