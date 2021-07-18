Buildings on the Brink: Redevelopment of Andheri's Jeroo Villa halted by court case as residents move Bombay HC

It's been over four years since the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared Jeroo Vila, located at Four Bungalows, Andheri, as dangerous. Yet, there hasn't been much progress with respect to its repairs or its redevelopment.
A notice was issued declaring the building under the C1 category in 2017. Few residents had moved the Bombay High Court, claiming that it is not dilapidated and could still be repaired. The court granted status quo ‘petitioner to occupy the premises at their own risk’. Since then, there has been no progress in the case.
The building was developed in the early 1980s by Dara Gowadia. After his demise, his wife became the landlady and their son Rustom manages the matter on her behalf. When the building was constructed, it was a ground plus four storey structure. However, the top two floors did not receive occupation certificates, so they were demolished in 2007.
There are a total of 22 apartments in the building. Currently, two families reside. Around seven flats are in the possession of tenants, who use them to house their hotel staff.
What landlord has to say :
“It's been four years since the building has been declared dangerous. In case anything unfortunate happens, then the authorities will not spare us. We are trying to redevelop the building and give our best deal to the residents and tenants. But they too have to sit for negotiations,” said Rustom Dara Gowadia.
What officials have to say:
"A notice declaring the structure dilapidated and dangerous has already been issued. We will take further action as per the stipulated norms," said Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of K West ward.
