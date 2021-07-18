Buildings on the Brink: Redevelopment of Andheri's Jeroo Villa halted by court case as residents move Bombay HC

It's been over four years since the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared Jeroo Vila, located at Four Bungalows, Andheri, as dangerous. Yet, there hasn't been much progress with respect to its repairs or its redevelopment.

A notice was issued declaring the building under the C1 category in 2017. Few residents had moved the Bombay High Court, claiming that it is not dilapidated and could still be repaired. The court granted status quo ‘petitioner to occupy the premises at their own risk’. Since then, there has been no progress in the case.