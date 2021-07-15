Buildings on the Brink: Residents of Andheri's Munshi Bhavan move court against BMC; say building is not 138 years old, but a mere 85

Just below the roof, the name of this building is written in Gujarati followed by ‘Samvad 1882’. “This building wasn't built in 1882. The numbering is not based on the English calendar. It is around 80 to 85 years old,” said Deepak Gupta, treasurer of this welfare association, who has been residing there for nearly 50 years now.

Residents have moved the court against BMC over the C-1 notice and other grievances. They claim that there is a misconception that this building is almost 139 years old only because of the number written on the plaque.

“We have been inspecting dilapidated buildings and keeping a watch on C-1 category buildings. We have issued notices to residents to vacate the building,” said a BMC official from K West ward office.