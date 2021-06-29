Malwani building collapse: Devadhar commission blames Maharashtra govt's GRs protecting unauthorized structures in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government seems to be protecting illegal constructions, said the Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni on Tuesday after perusing the report submitted by Justice (retd.) Jayprakash Devadhar, who conducted an enquiry into the tragic mishap of building collapse at Malad's Malwani area wherein 12 people including eight children died. The HC has now ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to go through the report and clarify it's stand on the slew of suggestions given by Justice Devadhar to put an end to the menace of illegal constructions in Mumbai.

Having perused the report, Chief Justice Datta said, "It appears the state has protected illegal constructions. The commission has given findings against both the BMC and also the Collector's office. Thus, before we pass any orders we want the BMC to respond to the report."

"All that we need is to put an end to such structures at the earliest," the chief justice added.

In his 35 page report Justice Devadhar has also suggested constitution of a dedicated committee comprising of representatives from all the authorities including BMC, Police, Port Trust etc. to oversee such structures in the city and also take action against them.

Speaking with the Free Press Journal, Justice Devadhar said, "The most unfortunate part of this tragedy is that the one who constructed this building died himself and infact his entire family died in the incident."

Justice Devadhar further said that the report further speaks about three decisions of the state to regularise unauthorized structures. "The state government has from time-to-time issued GRs to regularise illegal structures in the city. First such GR was for hutments upto the year 1995 and the latest GR notified regularisation of structures upto 2011," Justice Devadhar pointed out.

"In the report, I have said that continuous regularisation of such structures is encouraging illegal constructions," the retired judge said.

As per his report, the ground floor structure of the building in Malwani which collapsed on June 10, was illegal. "The area was kept open for rehabilitation of displaced tenants. The original documents of the structure weren't available. The building - new structure, was constructed way back in 2012 and it was done unauthorizedly without any permissions," Justice Devadhar pointed out.