Mumbai: BJP leader Mohit Kamboj in soup over 'late-night' bar brawl, Sanjay Raut shares video

Mohit Kamboj and his wife Aksha | Twitter

A viral video has emerged of BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, a close confidant of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, involved in a brawl with police outside a bar in Khar. The incident occurred after the bar stayed open past the permitted closing time of 1am, continuing until 3am.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has written to Fadnavis, seeking action against Kamboj for obstructing the police from taking action against the bar for violating the deadline rules. Raut has also demanded action against the bar itself.

The Sambhaji Brigade, a local social organisation, sent one of its office bearers, Sachin Kamble, to the bar to stop the disturbance from becoming troublesome for nearby residents. However, Kamble was reportedly manhandled by Kamboj and his associates. He then called the police, but Kamboj allegedly abused and threatened them, using the names of union home minister Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Serious allegations

Raut has called these allegations very serious and has urged the government to take appropriate action against Kamboj, who also allegedly threatened to cancel the bar's licence. Raut has shared the video footage on social media and has informed the Mumbai police commissioner of the incident.

Raut has vowed to keep the pressure on until action is taken, saying he will continue to share the video footage and raise awareness of the incident until the government takes appropriate action. Fadnavis has assured Raut that action will be taken in the matter.

Kamboj, his wife respond on Twitter

Mohit Kamboj last night, taking to Twitter stated that he will give his reply on right time. He in a tweet wrote, "Every Thing Does Not Need A Reply! Never wrestle with pigs , you both get dirty and the pig likes it! I will give my reply on right time and in my style! Fake narratives and stories won’t last! What is conspiracy planned behind it , Will be exposed soon with facts!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following it up, he announced that he wil be issuing a statement on "fake allegations" made on him by "some cheap leaders".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile his wife also tweeted in his support and said, "I was the only GIRL with Mr Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya on Saturday night at Radio Bar for a family friend's birthday party, it does not make a difference who is saying what. Fake stories - narratives won’t last!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Implications for BJP

The incident could have serious implications for the BJP, particularly with state elections looming. The BJP has been facing criticism from the opposition over the rise of crime in the state, and incidents like this only serve to reinforce those criticisms.

Overall, the incident highlights the need for public officials to set an example and abide by the rules they are entrusted to enforce.