'Getting high at 9 am': Devendra Fadnavis' retort to Sanjay Raut's 'death warrant' jibe

'Getting high at 9': Devendra Fadnavis' retort to Sanjay Raut's 'death warrant' jibe

Following Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's "death warrant" remark for the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded with a 'doping in sports' analogy.

Fadnavis, while speaking in Marathi at a wrestling event, without naming Raut, said some people are trying to wrestle while getting high at 9 am.

'Getting high at 9 am': Fadnavis

According to a report from NDTV, Fadnavis said that there is wrestling going on in politics as well.

He said that some people in politics are also today getting high at 9 am and trying to wrestle. However, wrestlers who dope have to eventually get out of the sport, he added.

'Govt will collapse in 15-20 days': Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the "death warrant" of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has been issued and it will collapse in the next 15-20 days.

Talking to reporters, Raut, a key leader of former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), said his party was waiting for court's order and expecting that justice will be done.

The Rajya Sabha member was referring to the Supreme Court's judgement pending on a batch of pleas including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (of Shinde's party) who revolted against the Thackeray leadership.

"The government of the existing chief minister and his 40 MLAs will collapse in 15-20 days. The death warrant of this government has been issued. It is now to be decided who will sign it," Raut claimed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had earlier claimed the Shinde government will collapse in February.

In June last year, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership resulting in the party's split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which also comprises the NCP and Congress) led by Thackeray.

Shinde later tied-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in Maharashtra.