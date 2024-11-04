Mumbai: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya And Son Get Clean Chit In Alleged INS Vikrant Fund Misuse Case

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya | PTI

Mumbai Police have cleared BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son, Neil, in a case concerning the alleged misappropriation of funds intended for the preservation of INS Vikrant. After more than a decade of allegations and thorough investigations, the police submitted a 'C summary report' to the court, indicating that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate any wrongdoing, said Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials.

According to the EOW, the case stemmed from a fundraising campaign launched by Somaiya, a former MP, in 2013-14 aimed at saving the iconic warship, which was decommissioned in 1997. A complaint was filed by an ex-service man alleging that approximately Rs57 crore raised during this campaign was misused and not properly deposited with any government or recognised agency.

The recent development marks a significant shift in the case, as the C summary suggests that the allegations are “neither true nor false.” This conclusion follows a Magistrate court's earlier rejection of a request to close the case, citing concerns that the EOW had not adequately investigated the whereabouts of the collected funds.

The case dates back to Somaiya’s 2013-14 campaign, launched while he was an MP from Northeast Mumbai. Promoted as a 'Save Vikrant' initiative, the campaign led by Somaiya and Neil garnered significant public backing, with funds intended for either restoring the ship or creating a memorial.

In August this year, the Metropolitan Magistrate court ordered the Mumbai police to reinvestigate the charges against Somaiya. At that time Mumbai police had filed a closure report in the case in the complaint. The court has rejected the closure report directing the police to further investigate the case so as to how the funds were utilised.