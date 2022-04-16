Mumbai: BJP leader Ashish Shelar writes to MSRDC after 5 hour power outage in Khar and Santacruz

Mumbai: BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday said that he has written to MSRDC and Adani Electric after five hours power outage in Khar and Santacruz West area.

"5 hrs power cut in our Khar & Santacruz West area, which inconvenienced citizens in peak summer - due to negligence of contractor NOT Acceptable. I wrote to MSRDC & Adani Electric for immediate enquiry & heavy fine + removing guilty contractor.", wrote Shelar on Twitter.

Adani Electric confirmed to the Free Press Journal that the power outage happened on Friday due to road work at Santacruz west. "A 33 kV line of Adani was damaged, it was repaired and power supply was restored", a source told FPJ.

The load shedding in Maharashtra is due to an increase in demand for electricity following the relaxation of Covid-19 curbs and a shortage in coal supply, said state energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday.

The power demand in Maharashtra has risen to a record 28,000 MW. The MSEDCL is servicing a demand of around 24,800 MW, which is a rise of around 4,000 MW compared to the previous year.

According to reports, the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco) is looking to import 20 lakh metric tonnes of coal, which is expected to reach the power plants by mid-May.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:08 AM IST