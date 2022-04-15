Maharashtra: Load shedding due to inadequate coal supply & increase in power demand, says minister Nitin Raut

Load shedding due to inadequate coal supply & increase in power demand, says Nitin Raut

MahaVitaran on Friday carried 700 MW of load shedding only during morning peak hours

However, there was no load shedding later despite power demand surged to 25,144 MW

Raut blames Centre for poor coal management while BJP accuses MVA govt of lack of planning

Mumbai: The present load shedding, which was revived after October 2012, in Maharashtra is due to coal shortage and rapidly increasing power demand, said the energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday. Being a public holiday today, the state-run MahaVitaran carried out 700 MW of load shedding during morning peak hours between 6 am and 10 am but there was no load shedding in the evening despite power demand surging to 25,144 MW.

Raut blamed the central government for poor management of coal supply and railway rakes saying that the coal stock of MahaGenco’s generation plants is ranging between 1 day and 6 days. He added that the state government is working to address the issue. However, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar (both BJP) accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi of mismanagement and lack of planning to handle the present situation.

‘’Water resources minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation. But Koyna Dam is left with 17 TMCs of water, one TMC is needed every day to generate electricity," said Raut. He noted that as per the contract with the Centre, the state is entitled to get APM gas. According to the minister, if load shedding has to be resolved then coal, water and gas are needed. He, however, pointed out that the power supply to the agricultural consumers will be provided for 8 hours each during day and night without any cuts.

Raut said that the coal shortage is not just restricted to Maharashtra but is also faced in the rest of the country. Besides, he added that the load shedding has already been carried out in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

Raut said that the state has started receiving 760 MW from the Coastal Gujarat Power Limited since last three days. In addition, the NTPC will soon start supplying 673 MW of electricity daily till June 15.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 08:39 PM IST