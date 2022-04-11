Mumbai: Biker dies in accident after BEST bus hits him at Trombay, driver arrested

Mumbai: The Trombay Police arrested a 58-year-old BEST bus driver for allegedly killing a 29-year-old biker near Mankhurd on Saturday evening. The biker was on his way back home after an office meeting in Navi Mumbai when he was hit by a speeding BEST bus.

The accused driver has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for causing death due to negligence, rash driving among others.



According to police, the deceased, identified as Karan Dumbre, 29, an Information Technology (IT) professional employed with a Koparkhairane-based company, had gone to his office on Saturday morning for a meeting. While returning to his Dongri home the same evening, when Dumbre was on the south bound arm of the Sion-Panvel highway, his motorcycle was hit by a BEST bus, MH-01-LA-6231, near Ashtavinayak Building in Mankhurd at around 8pm.



The eyewitness of the accident said that as soon as the BEST bus hit Dumbre's bike, he fell off the two-wheeler and began bleeding profusely.

An autorickshaw driver and the BEST bus conductor immediately rushed Dumbre to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital for treatment, but he was declared dead before admission.



The Trombay Police were informed about the accident and the BEST bus driver, identified as Vasant Dhondiba Pisaal, 58, was arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence charges under the IPC and MV Act.

The BEST bus driver was subsequently produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody, said police.

