4 killed in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A horrific accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway took life of at least four on Saturday after their car rammed into a truck halted at the side of road on highway for repair work, Pune Rural Police informed as per ANI reports.

The Skoda car collided with the truck while coming at speed killing all four including the driver.

The police are investigating the matter.

further details are awaited.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:00 PM IST