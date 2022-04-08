Goa Police mulling buying chopper to help road accident victims, says DGP Jaspal Singh

Goa Police might soon get its own set of wings, rotors actually.

The Goa Police department is in the process of conducting an exercise to gauge the feasibility of getting a rescue helicopter of its own, in order to cut down on time taken to rescue road victims of road accidents, for whom every second counts vis a vis treatment and survival.

The file related to the purchase of a chopper is being processed by the department's officials, even as newly-appointed Director General of Police Jaspal Singh has said that a chopper or an 'eye in the sky' would not only help rescue accident victims but also help in keeping vigilance over large tracts of the area.

"Professionally speaking, yes, that will help a lot because the injured can be immediately shifted to the hospital and we can save precious lives," Singh said in an interaction with media persons soon after he took over as the State's top cop.

Singh further said that aviation support, in this case, a chopper, would also help the State police to increase its efforts to keep vigil across the length and breadth of Goa.

"Plus, it is better to keep a watch over a large area. Like we say eye in the sky. When we have aviation support, it is always better to keep watch over large areas," he said.

Speaking about other areas of policing, including interaction with the civilian population, Singh said that "no policeman should be arrogant".

"Ultimately, the department exists to help the people," Singh said.

The top cop also said that sometimes, people tend to seek police assistance in matters related to property or that are civil in nature, which are not really in the uniformed force's domain.

"Very often, people come to us with problems which the police department cannot resolve. There are civil matters or property-related disputes that require excessive help from the people. But these things can be explained properly. We are laying a lot of emphasis on courteous behaviour and soft skills," Singh said.

