Mumbai: BEST’s airport bus service takes off with ₹ 1 crore revenue

BEST bus at the departure of the international airport |

The BEST's airport bus services are proving a money spinner for the cash-strapped organisation. Over 1.12 lakh passengers used these services in the past 14 months. The Undertaking generated a revenue of Rs1.21 crore from the service available 24*7.

Buoyed by the good response, the BEST is now planning to start a few more routes from the airport to the other prominent locations in the city. The number of commuters have gradually swelled from 7,686 in July to 17,000 in November, apprised the official.

The services have also gained traction owing to the BEST's effort as there was a lukewarm response initially. Hence, the schedule of the airport service was revised at the start of the current financial year and few more buses were introduced as well.

“The service was started in October 2021, with a limited number of buses. Currently, 15 AC electric buses are plying from the international airport (T2) to Backbay depot (south Mumbai), Jalwayu Vihar (Navi Mumbai) via Palm Beach Road and Thane's Cadbury Junction,” said the official.

Apart from spot booking for providing hassle-free service to commuters, the BEST also started an advance booking system for these airport bus services through Chalo App. Also, passengers can trackthe live location of their buses through the app. The services charge Rs 250 for Kharghar, Rs 125 for Thane and Rs 175 for Backbay and there is no luggage charge. The commute becomes more premium as no standees are allowed.

“No standing passengers are allowed, hence the entire passage is available for the luggage of passengers,” said a BEST driver.

Read Also Mumbai: BEST to fine commuters found spitting

“The service is cheap and BEST,” said Laxmi Narayan, 53, a resident of Khar who recently travelled by the BEST airport bus up to Kharghar. “Generally, we need to pay around Rs 12,00 to Rs 14,00 if one takes a cab at night from the airport. But, now anyone can reach their destinations for just Rs 250,” he added.

Similarly, Surendran Kamat from Thane said, “These buses are available just outside the arrival gate hence passengers don't have to worry about their belongings.”