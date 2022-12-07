Mumbai: BEST to fine commuters found spitting

Mumbai: A day after The FPJ raised the issue of pan and gutka stains in the nook and corners of the BEST's air-conditioned (AC) buses, the Undertaking empowered its staff to take on the uncouth behaviour. Now, if any commuter is caught spitting inside the buses or at stops, the conductors and drivers will have the authority to slap a fine of Rs200. If the errant refutes to pay the fine, the individual will be handed over to the police. Besides, the BEST has also decided to launch a special campaign to educate commuters about not spitting while travelling.

In its Dec 6 edition, this newspaper called out the unsocial practice. Talking to The FPJ, BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra said, “We have already instructed all the officials concerned about levying fines on those found spitting in buses as well as stops. If the caught individual refuses to pay a fine, the person will be handed over to the police for defacing public property.”

Reacting to The FPJ's story 'Pan, gutka stains make BEST see red', several passengers suggested strict action to deter offenders. “We as citizens don’t deserve better amenities and facilities. This is poor on our side. Pan and gutka needs to be completely banned. Apart from that, these offenders need to be tackled strictly" said Shivani Shah, a regular commuter.

“The BEST needs to send the cleaning bill of buses to those who are giving 'zubaan kesari pan masala' advertisement,” said Surendra Shastri from Wadala.

“Its too much. Those who spit in buses need to be treated like criminals,” said Maya Shahni from Colaba, adding that such people aren't only defacing the buses but also tarnishing the city's image.