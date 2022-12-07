e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BEST to fine commuters found spitting

Mumbai: BEST to fine commuters found spitting

The move comes after this newspaper reported about the uncouth behaviour of spitting pan, gutka in AC buses

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 04:46 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: A day after The FPJ raised the issue of pan and gutka stains in the nook and corners of the BEST's air-conditioned (AC) buses, the Undertaking empowered its staff to take on the uncouth behaviour. Now, if any commuter is caught spitting inside the buses or at stops, the conductors and drivers will have the authority to slap a fine of Rs200. If the errant refutes to pay the fine, the individual will be handed over to the police. Besides, the BEST has also decided to launch a special campaign to educate commuters about not spitting while travelling.

In its Dec 6 edition, this newspaper called out the unsocial practice. Talking to The FPJ, BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra said, “We have already instructed all the officials concerned about levying fines on those found spitting in buses as well as stops. If the caught individual refuses to pay a fine, the person will be handed over to the police for defacing public property.”

Reacting to The FPJ's story 'Pan, gutka stains make BEST see red', several passengers suggested strict action to deter offenders. “We as citizens don’t deserve better amenities and facilities. This is poor on our side. Pan and gutka needs to be completely banned. Apart from that, these offenders need to be tackled strictly" said Shivani Shah, a regular commuter.

“The BEST needs to send the cleaning bill of buses to those who are giving 'zubaan kesari pan masala' advertisement,” said Surendra Shastri from Wadala.

“Its too much. Those who spit in buses need to be treated like criminals,” said Maya Shahni from Colaba, adding that such people aren't only defacing the buses but also tarnishing the city's image.

Read Also
Mumbai updates: 'CM Shinde must take all parties in confidence before any decision' says Pawar on...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: New escalators, lifts at Vikhroli railway station in 3 months

Mumbai: New escalators, lifts at Vikhroli railway station in 3 months

Thane| NRI citizen should approach court: KDMC dy commissioner

Thane| NRI citizen should approach court: KDMC dy commissioner

Mumbai: Another student visa surge underway for U.S.

Mumbai: Another student visa surge underway for U.S.

Mumbai: Smuggling bid foiled; heroin worth Rs1cr seized

Mumbai: Smuggling bid foiled; heroin worth Rs1cr seized

1992-93 Riots | Suleman Bakery drags on at a snail’s pace

1992-93 Riots | Suleman Bakery drags on at a snail’s pace