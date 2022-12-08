e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BEST's iconic double decker bus completes 85 years

Mumbai: BEST's iconic double decker bus completes 85 years

The iconic double-decker bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has completed 85 years of plying the streets of Mumbai. The first double-decker bus was launched on 8 December 1937.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 01:35 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The iconic double-decker bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has completed 85 years of plying the streets of Mumbai. The first double-decker bus was launched on 8 December 1937.

Currently, 45 double-decker diesel-fired buses are plying in the city on various routes in Mumbai. The BEST has decided to phase out all existing double-decker buses by June 2023. All these buses will be replaced by state of art newly designed electric double-decker buses.

BEST has already decided to introduce 50 new double-decker electric buses in the city in phases manner starting from Makar Sankranti, (January 14, 2023 ).

The newly built electric double-decker buses were supposed to be introduced in September 2022 but were delayed due to an incomplete certification process.

“Double-deckers were introduced to cope with the growing number of commuters in the city, and, since they could accommodate nearly 1.5 times the people, they were also cost-effective,” said an official of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

"The first double-deckers, made by the British automobile company had mechanical gears and weak brakes, so driving them was a very delicate task, however, newly designed buses are equipped with advanced technology and comparatively easier to handle," further added the official.

Read Also
Thane: Six held for robbing passengers of Mumbai-bound train at knifepoint, 2 minors detained
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Consumer commission grants compensation for botched eye surgery

Mumbai: Consumer commission grants compensation for botched eye surgery

Mumbai: 2 held for theft of multiple AC compressors

Mumbai: 2 held for theft of multiple AC compressors

Mumbai continues to breathe ‘very poor’ air

Mumbai continues to breathe ‘very poor’ air

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC to wait for govt decision on running bus fleet

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC to wait for govt decision on running bus fleet

Mumbai: Mandwa jetty reopened a day after crash

Mumbai: Mandwa jetty reopened a day after crash