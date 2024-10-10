Mumbai: BEST Undertaking Launches 'Amnesty Scheme 2024' To Help Electricity Consumers With Meter Reconnection

Mumbai: BEST Undertaking launches 'Amnesty Scheme 2024' to support electricity consumers in reconnecting services | Representative image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced an 'Amnesty Scheme 2024' aimed at assisting electricity consumers whose meters were removed due to non-payment between November 1, 2006, and December 31, 2020.

Under this initiative, consumers can benefit from the waiver of Interest on Arrears (IOA) and Delayed Payment (DP) charges, provided they settle the outstanding arrears up to the date of meter removal. This scheme is open to all consumer categories and will be available for a limited time—from August 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

According to an official, the program aims to ease the financial burden on consumers and encourage them to reconnect their services. Interested individuals can obtain further details and assistance by reaching out to the Divisional Engineer (Customer Care) at their respective wards.

"This move is part of BEST's broader strategy to improve customer relations and enhance service delivery in the wake of the ongoing financial challenges faced by many households" he said.

For more information, consumers are urged to contact their local BEST office or visit the official website.