Mumbai: BEST Workers Protest At Wadala Bus Depot, Demand Permanent Status And Wage Parity

Workers from BEST protest at Wadala depot, demanding permanent status and equal pay for contract employees | File Photo

Mumbai: On Thursday, workers from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) staged a significant protest at the Wadala bus depot, drawing attention to their demands from the BEST administration, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and the Maharashtra state government. Led by Shashank Rao, the demonstration saw participation from hundreds of workers.

Key demands include the inclusion of contractual bus drivers, conductors, and other workers as permanent employees within the BEST framework. Workers are also calling for immediate implementation of wage parity, advocating for contract workers to receive equal pay and benefits as their permanent counterparts, in line with the "equal work, equal pay" principle.

Additionally, the protesters seek provisions for bonuses and financial grants for contract workers that match those given to permanent employees. "Workers expressed their commitment to continue their fight for these rights until their demands are fully acknowledged" said Rao.

A worker stated that the protest was peaceful and not affected on the bus service operations.