Mumbai: BEST bus driver suffers heart attack while driving, hits traffic signal post

According to sources in BEST, the driver, identified as Haridas Patil, was having chest pains while driving. He suddenly lost control of the bus, after suffering a heart attack and the bus hit a traffic signal post, damaging a small vegetable shop on the footpath.

"There were no severe injuries and only nine passengers were present inside the bus," said an official.

One of the passengers was a police personnel and the driver was rushed to the local Rajawadi hospital in a police vehicle.

Balasaheb Zodage, assistant public relations officer, BEST informed that the condition of the patient is stable and he is undergoing treatment.