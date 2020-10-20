Coronavirus in Mumbai: 34% drop in active cases in city

Mumbai: After a brief spike in infections in the first week of October, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has now dropped by 34.17 per cent. There were 27,535 active cases on October 1, which had dropped to 18,060 by October 18. Civic officials say that a significant factor in the improved recovery rates of Covid patients is that now, the treatment protocol is better defined as compared to the uncertainty that prevailed in the initial stages of the outbreak.
Active cases are the difference between the total number of Covid-19 cases and the number of recoveries and deaths.
“There has been a relative fall in the rate of fresh infections in the last two weeks with recoveries outnumbering fresh infections in the state between October 1 and October 18. As a result, there has been a drop in the number of active cases,” said a health official.
Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani said people have become much more sensitised when it comes to identifying their symptoms as likely to be Covid and seeking medical help immediately, which helps in faster recovery. Further, there were duplications of active cases, causing the numbers to surge, but after scrutiny, this number has come down. “We are following all protocols stringently and there is little or no uncertainty left with regard to the treatment protocol. This has also been a major factor in better recovery,” he said.
Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state's Covid-19 taskforce said there is a downward trend, due to which active cases have reduced across Maharashtra. Factors such as low moisture levels are also playing an important role in downward trends. “While reduction in active cases is good news, we need more cooperation from citizens so that the number drops even further. Moreover, cases are likely to increase in the festival season and we need to focus on restaurants, from where we are likely to get more cases in future,” he said.
