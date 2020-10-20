Coronavirus in Mumbai: 34% drop in active cases in city

Mumbai: After a brief spike in infections in the first week of October, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has now dropped by 34.17 per cent. There were 27,535 active cases on October 1, which had dropped to 18,060 by October 18. Civic officials say that a significant factor in the improved recovery rates of Covid patients is that now, the treatment protocol is better defined as compared to the uncertainty that prevailed in the initial stages of the outbreak.

Active cases are the difference between the total number of Covid-19 cases and the number of recoveries and deaths.

“There has been a relative fall in the rate of fresh infections in the last two weeks with recoveries outnumbering fresh infections in the state between October 1 and October 18. As a result, there has been a drop in the number of active cases,” said a health official.