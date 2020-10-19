Mumbai reeling under shortage of essential drugs to fight Covid-19

The increase in demand for essential drugs such as injection Remdesevir, Tocilizumab, and Fabiflu during the ongoing pandemic has lead to the shortage at the civic-run hospitals. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has overruled any claim of shortages of these essential drugs.

According to the BMC data, 2,355 of 2,495 Tocilizumab have been used to treat critically ill Covid-19 patients in the city, followed by 30,927 of 33,727 vitals of Remdesivir provided to patients. Similarly, 2.67 lakhs of 3.01 lakhs tablets of Favipiravir have been used till October 18.

Moreover, BMC has procured over 33,000 and around 2,500 doses of Tocilizumab and Remdesivir respectively, of which only 140 and 2,800 dosage stock of Tocilizumab and Remdesivir respectively.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC said all these essential drugs are given to those patients who are in urgent need. Moreover, there is no shortage of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab and soon they are procuring more stocks due to its good results on patients. “We have received promising responses from Covid-19 who are treated with Remdesivir and Tocilizumab. Taking this into consideration, we are in the process to procure 72,000 vitals of Remdesivir. These will be distributed in jumbo centres and hospitals,” he said.

Dr. Deepak Baid, President of Association of Medical Consultants said for the last one week they have not heard of any requirement of medicine as there was adequate stock of medicines. “At present, we have not come across any shortage of medicines or injections. Moreover, as the procurement process has got more channelised, the involvement of middlemen has come down,” he said.

Doctors in the city are relying heavily on these three promising drugs which are helping save the lives of thousands. So far 77% of Covid-19 patients treated with Tocilizumab and Remdesivir in a major tertiary-care civic-run hospital have survived.

Inventory

1. Tocilizumab

Procured....................2495

Used..........................2355

Balance........................140

2. Remdesevir

Procured..................33727

Used........................30927

Balance.....................2800

3. Flavipiravir

Procured................301478

Used......................267978

Balance....................33500