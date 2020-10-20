Mumbai: BMC workers electrocuted while repairing pipeline in Kurla

Mumbai: Seven workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were electrocuted around 8am on Monday morning while repairing a water pipeline, in Suman Nagar, Kurla east. The incident was reported by the BMC by 1pm.

The workers belonged to the civic water department and were carrying out maintenance work on an underground pipeline. Two workers died on the spot and five of them have been hospitalised.

According to civic officials, the workers were repairing an aqueduct, for which a pit had been dug. Water had accumulated in the pit and the workers were clearing out the water using de-watering pumps.

"The two workers stepped inside the pit to check the flow of water and got electrocuted. The duo received a fatal jolt and the intensity of it injured the rest of the workers as well," a senior civic official told The Free Press Journal.