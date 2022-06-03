e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: BDD Chawls named after Rajiv Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Balasaheb Thackeray

The BDD Chawls in Worli have been named “Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray Nagar” and those in Naigaon as “Sharadchandraji Pawar Nagar”.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
One of the BDD chawls | Photo: File/ Representative Image

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Friday released a government resolution to rename Bombay Development Department (BDD) Chawls, which are being redeveloped, after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Housing Development Minister Jitendra Awhad made this announcement in the Assembly on March 24 during the budget session.

The BDD Chawls in Worli have been named “Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray Nagar” and those in Naigaon as “Sharadchandraji Pawar Nagar”. Whereas, the BDD Chawls along N M Joshi Marg are named “Swargiya Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.’’

The state government has already launched the Rs 17,000 crore redevelopment of BDD Chawls involving 121 buildings in Worli, 42 at Naigaon, and 32 at NM Joshi Marg in Lower Parel.

The redevelopment will take place in phases.

The residents of more than 16,000 apartments will be rehoused for free in the new buildings.

Read Also
Mumbai Grahak Panchayat sets up conciliation forum to help speedy, affordable, and amicable...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: BDD Chawls named after Rajiv Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Balasaheb Thackeray

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay HC to get 2 more judges

Mumbai: Bombay HC to get 2 more judges

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: 40 candidates elected unopposed to Upper House

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: 40 candidates elected unopposed to Upper House

Mumbai: As COVID-19 cases rise, BMC urges eligible citizens to take their precautionary doses

Mumbai: As COVID-19 cases rise, BMC urges eligible citizens to take their precautionary doses

Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for 9-year-old’s sexual assault, murder

Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for 9-year-old’s sexual assault, murder

Mumbai: Railways to restart water vending machines at stations

Mumbai: Railways to restart water vending machines at stations