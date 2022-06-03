Mumbai Grahak Panchayat sets up conciliation forum to help speedy, affordable, and amicable settlement of disputes

Photo: Representative Image

The Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) has set up its own conciliation & mediation centre - SAMET (amicable resolution) which is available both offline and online.

"The Mumbai-based Consumer Association has partnered with Jupitice to launch the ADR Centre for speedy, affordable, and amicable settlement of disputes which will be functional in the next 15 days to resolve the dispute online," informed Adv. Shirish Deshpande, MGP Chairman.

Deshpande added that lakh of cases are pending in Consumer Courts in India and many of such cases take 20 to 25 years to settle. Through the conciliation and mediation centre, the disputed parties can do for settlement saving both time and money.

"Many times, the complainants have a small dispute however the cost and time involved is more. Therefore, they do not approach. This also further encourages unfair trade practices. This will stop with the conciliation forum in place," he stated.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Grahak Panchayat has partnered with Jupitice Justice Technologies for its technology support. Deshpande asserted that in the next 15 days the online platform will also be available and it will be available for those who wish to go for conciliation through online means.

The time period for conciliation will be of 60-90 days comprising two to three hearings. When asked if the conciliation forum is on the lines of MahaRERA, he replied, "In MahaRERA, the conciliation is only restricted to settle disputes between buyer and seller related to housing but here the complaint can be of any."

Raman Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Jupitice Justice Technologies said,

“The entire team of Jupitice is delighted to extend its technology support to Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) for its exclusive ADR Platform. With this collaboration, Jupitice would reach a step closer to fulfilling its vision of Access to Justice for all. This collaboration would also enable Jupitice to take its services to consumers, which are among the key target audience of our platform."