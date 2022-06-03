e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Drivers unfairly targetted over minor traffic offences, says taxi union

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 02:35 PM IST
Representative Image | File

The Mumbai Taximen's Union has strongly opposed the alleged targetting of taxi drivers by the police over minor traffic offences.

General secretary of the Mumbai Taximen's Union, A L Quadros lashed out against Mumbai Police Chief Sanjay Pandey over the unfair targetting of the taxi drivers.

He said that taxi drivers are easy targets and the police, by registering offences for honking horns, have made matters worse for the drivers.

"The road at Mumbai City is congested and public are freely walking on the roads. The foot paths have been leased to the hawkers by the BMC and Police. Shri Pandey should issue orders to the public not to cross the roads freely. Surprisingly he is not issuing any such orders and targeting the innocent taxi drivers," Quadros.

He further said that drivers whose daily income is less than Rs.300/- cannot afford to pay such huge fines.

"Due to this, more than 20,000 taxi drivers have already left the taxis and more are on the way," he said.

