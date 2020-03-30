Mumbai-based start-up uses 3-D printing to make face shields to protect doctors, healthcare workers from coronavirus

A Mumbai-based 3-D printing start-up has been building 3D face shields for doctors and healthcare workers, who are dealing with COVID-19 patients in the city, the Indian Express reported on Monday.
According to the report, Parth Panchal and Arjun Panchal, co-founders of Boson Machines, came up with the business idea last week after the duo was approached by Jaslok Hospital.
Unlike the N-95 masks that only cover the nose and mouth, these shields cover the entire face, thereby further reducing the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.
If this is a successful business, then hopefully the company will provide a solution to the ever increasing demand of safety gear that healthcare professionals in India require at this point of time.
Last week, students at Rohtak College in Haryana shared a video highlighting how they were forced to attend lectures despite the lockdown. Another report also highlighted how Tamil Nadu doctors were handling the situation.
Free Press Journal also highlighted the lack of protective gear for medical interns dealing with COVID-19-infected cases across Bihar.
