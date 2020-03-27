After Rohtak and Tamil Nadu, medical interns at Bihar cry foul at lack of protective gear amid coronavirus outbreak

With the number of cases of the novel coronavirus, COVIC-19 sharply increasing every day, life is getting more difficult for the medical fraternity, some of whom feel that there isn’t enough manpower to deal with the number of cases rising every day.

Add to their woes is the lack of protective gear. In the past week, doctors from Rohtak in Haryana and Tamil Nadu have raised their concern to the lack of protective gear that can compromise their safety while working with COVID-19-infected patients.

Now, interns at three of Bihar’s hospitals that have been equipped to tackle the disease have raised questions about the Nitish Kumar-led government’s poor management of the system.

In a strongly worded letter, which Free Press Journal has access to, the students have highlited the issues they have faced, and even requested the authorities to take prompt action