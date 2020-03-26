Even as the nation goes into lockdown, Rohtak medical college students say they are being forced to attend classes

A day after Pt BD Sharma PG Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) was in the news after a doctor tweeted the lack of safety for doctors, which was debated over its genuineness, a video shared by news agency ANI added to the woes the doctors are going through over there.

In the video, students are seen attending lectures, claiming that despite the lockdown they have been forced to attend class. “College authorities are not agreeing to grant us leave; we are being exposed to a lot of infection,” says one of the students.