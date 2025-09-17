Mumbai: Bal Thackeray's Late Wife, Meenatai's Statue At Shivaji Park Defaced By Unknown Individual Using Red Paint; Sena UBT Threatens Protest |

Mumbai: An attempt was made to deface the statue of late Meenatai Thackeray, wife of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Wednesday morning. According to reports, red paint was thrown on the bust between 6 am and 6:30 am by unknown individuals.

According to officials, CCTV footage from the area shows a person near the statue around the time of the incident. Investigations are underway to establish the identity of the individual. According to an ABP Majha report, police also confirmed that if no formal complaint is lodged by the Thackeray faction, they will register a case on their own.

Local Sena UBT Workers Rushed Spot To Clean Surroundings

Local Shiv Sena UBT workers reached the site soon after and began cleaning the statue. Traces of paint were removed using thinner and the surroundings were restored. Party leaders, including MLAs and MPs, also visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

Police confirmed that there was no visible damage to the statue itself. “The matter is under investigation and the CCTV footage is being closely examined,” an official said, as quoted by ABP Majha. Security has been stepped up in the area.

Sena UBT Threatens Protest

Meanwhile, in Buldhana district, members of the Shiv Sena UBT announced plans to hold a protest in response to the incident. They described it as an act of disrespect and demanded that those responsible be traced at the earliest.

Senior leader Anil Desai told reporters that the act appeared to have been carried out by miscreants and he called for action to ensure such incidents are not repeated. Police have appealed to citizens to maintain peace and assured that necessary steps are being taken to identify the culprit.

Meenatai Thackeray, who passed away in 1995, is remembered with respect by Shiv Sena members. Her statue was installed at Shivaji Park shortly after her death and has remained in place for nearly three decades.