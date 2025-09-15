 Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut Claims ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Gambling On India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut Claims ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Gambling On India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match - VIDEO

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut Claims ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Gambling On India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match - VIDEO

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said the Pakistan Cricket Board got Rs 1,000 crore from the India-Pakistan match, adding that "this money will be used against us".

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Raut | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed gambling to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh crore took place on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match played a day earlier, of which Rs 25,000 crore went to Pakistan.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said the Pakistan Cricket Board got Rs 1,000 crore from the India-Pakistan match, adding that "this money will be used against us".

"Gambling of 1.5 lakh crore took place in yesterday's match of which Rs 25,000 crore went to Pakistan. This money will be used against us. Doesn't the government or the BCCI know it?" Raut claimed.

A seven-wicket win for India ended on a hard-edged note as their players refused the customary handshake with their counterparts from Pakistan after a collective decision endorsed by an important member of the support staff and okayed by the BCCI.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For Shorthand Out; Check Details Here
OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For Shorthand Out; Check Details Here
Kannada Actor Upendra, Wife Priyanka's Phones Hacked, Scamsters Demand ₹22,000 Through UPI Transfers
Kannada Actor Upendra, Wife Priyanka's Phones Hacked, Scamsters Demand ₹22,000 Through UPI Transfers
What Is Dibang Project? All You Need To Know About India's High-Stakes Hydropower Mission In Arunachal Pradesh To Counter China's Mega Dam
What Is Dibang Project? All You Need To Know About India's High-Stakes Hydropower Mission In Arunachal Pradesh To Counter China's Mega Dam
Read Also
'Yeh Koi Popatwadi Team Hai': Sunil Gavaskar's Brutal Dig At Pakistan Goes Viral After Abysmal...
article-image

Raut, whose party was opposed to the match, dubbed it as a farce and claimed the refusal was not a spur-of-the-moment call.

The match was played despite calls for a boycott amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terrorist bases across the border on May 7.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marathwada Floods: Rescue Operations To Aid 49 Stuck Villagers In Beed And Sillod Continue With...

Marathwada Floods: Rescue Operations To Aid 49 Stuck Villagers In Beed And Sillod Continue With...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut Claims ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Gambling On India-Pakistan Asia Cup...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut Claims ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Gambling On India-Pakistan Asia Cup...

Mumbai: Girl Thrashes Shopkeeper With Chappal Over Alleged Misbehaviour, Forces Apology At Her Feet...

Mumbai: Girl Thrashes Shopkeeper With Chappal Over Alleged Misbehaviour, Forces Apology At Her Feet...

Mumbai News: 350 Acre Mangrove Land In Andheri-Lokhandwala Faces Debris Dumping; Shiv Sena UBT...

Mumbai News: 350 Acre Mangrove Land In Andheri-Lokhandwala Faces Debris Dumping; Shiv Sena UBT...

Mumbai Rains: Heroic BMC Worker Protects Citizens From Open Manhole, Prevents Tragedy | Viral Video

Mumbai Rains: Heroic BMC Worker Protects Citizens From Open Manhole, Prevents Tragedy | Viral Video